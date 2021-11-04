24 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 24 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 9,286 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 9,262 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Boston now stands at 13,109 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 13,836.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 187 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – up from 186 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,178 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Boston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 44,524 people had received both jabs by November 3 (Wednesday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.