34 further coronavirus cases in Boston

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 34 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 7,322 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 7 (Tuesday), up from 7,288 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Boston now stands at 10,336 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,741.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,179 over the period, to 7,056,106.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 183 people had died in the area by September 7 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 10,560 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Boston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 42,920 people had received both jabs by September 6 (Monday) – 63% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.