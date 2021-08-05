43 further coronavirus cases in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 43 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 6,439 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 5 (Thursday), up from 6,396 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Boston now stands at 9,090 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,240.

The dashboard has now been updated to use the latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,825 over the period, to 5,982,581.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 177 people had died in the area by August 5 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,286 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Boston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 38,268 people had received both jabs by August 4 (Wednesday) – 58% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

This figure has been revised following the removal of a small number of people vaccinated in Wales, which had been included in the daily vaccination total for England since July 27.