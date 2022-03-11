68 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 68 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 18,614 cases had been confirmed in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 11 (Friday), up from 18,546 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Boston, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,277 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 29,145.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 72,509 over the period, to 19,530,485.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 223 people had died in the area by March 11 (Friday) – up from 221 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 12,942 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that half of people in Boston have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 36,774 people had received a booster or third dose by March 10 (Thursday) – 51% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 47,478 people (66%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.