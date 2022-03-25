A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 84 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 19,683 cases had been confirmed in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 25 (Friday), up from 19,599 on Thursday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Boston, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 27,786 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 30,804.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 77,306 over the period, to 20,691,123.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 226 people had died in the area by March 25 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 13,062 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Boston have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 36,989 people had received a booster or third dose by March 24 (Thursday) – 52% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 47,678 people (67%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.