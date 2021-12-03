89 further coronavirus cases in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 89 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 10,474 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 3 (Friday), up from 10,385 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Boston now stands at 14,786 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,566.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,573 over the period, to 10,379,647.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 194 people had died in the area by December 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,514 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Boston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 45,061 people had received both jabs by December 2 (Thursday) – 63% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.