93 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 93 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 6,787 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 6,694 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Boston now stands at 9,581 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Boston.

The dashboard shows 178 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – up from 177 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,354 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three in five people in Boston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 39,980 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 61% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.