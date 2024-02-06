Boston establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Boston drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Boston drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Blackfriars, a pub, bar or nightclub at Blackfriars Art Centre, 11 Spain Lane, Boston was given the maximum score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 60 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.