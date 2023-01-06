Boston establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Kings Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 13 Horncastle Road, Boston was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 61 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.