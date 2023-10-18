Boston house prices increased more than East Midlands average in August
House prices increased by 3.9% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in Boston in August, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.7% over the last year.
The average Boston house price in August was £202,228, Land Registry figures show – a 3.9% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.6%, and Boston was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Boston rose by £9,000 – putting the area eighth among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 13.3%, to £430,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 4.8% of their value, giving an average price of £232,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Boston spent an average of £174,100 on their property – £7,700 more than a year ago, and £43,100 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £224,800 on average in August – 29.1% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Boston in August – they increased 4.1%, to £174,691 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.2%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 3.9% monthly; up 4.9% annually; £279,626 average
- Terraced: up 3.8% monthly; up 3.3% annually; £138,211 average
- Flats: up 3.2% monthly; up 2.5% annually; £95,309 average
How do property prices in Boston compare?
Buyers paid 19.4% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£251,000) in August for a property in Boston. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £430,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Boston. Rutland properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).
Factfile
Average property price in August
- Boston: £202,228
- The East Midlands:£250,818
- UK: £291,044
Annual growth to August
- Boston: +4.7%
- The East Midlands: +0.5%
- UK: +0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands
- Rutland: +13.3%
- South Holland: -4.8%