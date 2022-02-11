Boston pub creates photo gallery wall featuring more than 100 pictures of regulars

On the night, operator Sharon Swift and her team ensured everybody in attendance had their photograph taken, helping give rise to the new display. Sharon said: “I wanted to do something that shows all our lovely locals what they mean to all of us at the pub. The photo wall not only shows memories of our New Year’s Eve party, but that we are a community pub. We also want to get more people involved with the pub and we hope that the photo wall can convey the fun we have here to new customers.”