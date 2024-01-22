Boston restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cabin, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 193 Carlton Road, Boston was given the maximum score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (90%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.