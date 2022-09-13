Boston restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dragon Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Liquorpond Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (93%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.