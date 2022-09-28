Boston restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tapas Lounge Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 West Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (92%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.