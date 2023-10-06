Boston restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bus Station Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Pipe Office Lane, Boston was given the maximum score after assessment on October 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.