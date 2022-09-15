Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kirton Cottage, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 High Street, Kirton was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (93%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.