Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bombay Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at New England Hotel, 49 Wide Bargate, Boston was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.