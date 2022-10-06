Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Albert's Hong Kong Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hong Kong Restaurant, 126-130 West Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.