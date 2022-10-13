Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bombay Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 West Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.