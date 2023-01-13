Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Phat Greeks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Fish Hill, Boston was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.