Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Taste of Lithuania, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Emery Lane, Boston was given the score after assessment on July 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.