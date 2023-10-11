Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cake Caffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 High Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.