Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Home Made Pastries Bulgarian Breakfast, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 Emery Lane, Boston was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (89%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.