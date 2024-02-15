Boston restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
West Street Diner, Kebab House, Chicken Palace, Pizza Parlour, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 High Street, Boston was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.