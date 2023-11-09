Boston restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
West Street Diner, Kebab House, Chicken Palace, Pizza Parlour, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 High Street, Boston was given the minimum score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (90%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.