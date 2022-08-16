Boston restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Boston restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dragon Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Liquorpond Street, Boston was given the minimum score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (93%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.