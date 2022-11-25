Boston takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Boston takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago
Dial Pizza, a takeaway at 5 Artillery Row, Boston was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 53 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.