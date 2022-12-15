Boston takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Boston takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Swineshead Fish and Chips, a takeaway at South Street, Swineshead was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 53 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.