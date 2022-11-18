Boston takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Boston takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Boston takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pisces, a takeaway at 35 Fenside Road, Boston was given the minimum score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Boston's 52 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.