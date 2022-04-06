Boston theatre company set for first stage show in two years

BOS Musical Theatre Group take part in rehearsals for their first show in two years.

BOS Musical Theatre Group (formerly known as Boston Operatic Society) are rehearsing for an April show at Blackfriars after what they describe as ‘a long and difficult two years’.

This will be their first fully-staged theatre production since the pandemic began.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of the group Jenny Cartwright said: “BOS Musical Theatre Group have been performing shows in Boston since 1964 and in all those years they have never had to face anything quite like the recent Covid pandemic.”

Some eye-watering action from the group's rehearsals.

After having to cancel their last show, Made in Dagenham, in April 2020 mid rehearsals, the society said it took ‘a big hit both financially and emotionally’.

Jenny added: “Run purely by passionate locals, the members have missed being able to get together twice a week and do what they love.

“So as some normality begins to return to life the group are really excited to be bringing a live full musical production back onto the Blackfriars stage.

“But in order for it to be a success and to keep the group alive they need your help and support.

The show, called 'Company' will take to the stage at Blackfriars from April 20-23.

“There are many ways you can get involved but the easiest and most obvious is to come on down and see the show – bring a few friends and make it a night to remember.”

The production, called ‘Company’ by the late Stephen Sondheim, is described as ‘a show full of witty humour, a wide variety of musical styles, some fantastic melodies and the occasional hat and cane dance routine’.

Its story centres on the life of ‘Bobbie’ - a man celebrating his 35th birthday and starting to feel the pressure to marry.

This modern exploration of relationships includes ‘sex, drugs, friendships and karate’.

It will take to the stage at Blackfriars, in Spain Lane, from Wednesday, April 20, to Saturday, April 23. Performances start at 7.30pm each night, plus a 2.30pm show on the Saturday.