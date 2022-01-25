‘Completely brazen in their offending’ – Two in court following raids at Boston shop that led to 17,000-plus illegal cigarettes being seized

A scene from the raids.

The case against the men was brought before Boston Magistrates’ Court by Lincolnshire Trading Standards following two raids at the Europa Store, in Fydell Street.

The first took place in June 2020 and followed a test purchase that revealed illegal cigarettes were being sold at the site.

The second took place in March the following year, again following a test purchase.

Another photo released by Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

In total, 17,140 counterfeit and illicit cigarettes and 650g of hand-rolling tobacco were seized from the premises.

On both occasions, 22-year-old Ahmed Mahmood, of Argyll Street, Boston, had sold the illegal products and was present during the raids. Sometime between the raids, Dana Omer, 41, of Searjeant Street, Peterborough, became the owner of the business.

At Boston Magistrates’ Court in December 20, Omer plead guilty to four offences for his involvement in sale of illegal tobacco products. He was fined £484 and ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Mahmood initially pleaded guilty to a total of 11 charges against him, but at court last Monday said he did not know that the goods were counterfeit and that he was confused about the offences, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Standards said.

The court was not convinced by his new stance, the spokesman continued, and ordered Mahmood to complete 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay £350 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

In a statement following the case, Lincolnshire Trading Standards officer Anna Chapman said: “Omer and Mahmood were completely brazen in their offending. When the shop was raided, the illegal tobacco products were found simply piled up in an open suitcase in the back of the shop.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong but continued to peddle their illicit wares, even after the shop was first raided. “These products are dangerous for consumers. You don’t know what is in them, and they often won’t self-extinguish making them a huge fire risk. We’ve also seen how the trade in illicit tobacco attracts other crime and anti-social behaviour to an area, further damaging our communities.

“Help us stub out illicit tobacco in Lincolnshire. If you know anything about illegal tobacco products being sold in our area, let us know.”