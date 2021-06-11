Covid vaccination walk-in appointments available for adults with underlying health conditions - as well as carers, at the PRSA in Boston

Walk-in slots for Covid vaccinations are available at Boston's PRSA for adults with underlying health conditions or carers.

The sessions are 2-5pm on Sunday, Monday 9am-12noon, and Tuesday 3-6pm.

The walk-in sessions are open to anyone in cohort six who has not yet received a first vaccination, or has received their first vaccination eight weeks or more prior and would like to attend earlier to receive their second dose.

One hundred vaccinations will be available each day on a walk-in basis and will be allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which runs the centre, says this is a great opportunity for anyone who might have not taken up the offer to get vaccinated earlier on in the vaccination rollout.

Vaccine availability will be in line with JCVI guidance with those aged 40 and over offered either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, however, there will be no individual choice of vaccine. Those aged 39 and under will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

The CCG says: “We expect the walk in sessions to be busy so please do be patient if you have to wait a few minutes. There is no requirement to be registered with a GP or to have an NHS number to attend, however, if you do have an NHS number and have it to hand this can speed up the process.”

If the limited number of vaccines have been used, you will have the option to book an appointment for a future date.