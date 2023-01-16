Dozens of people homeless in Boston on any given night

Dozens of people were homeless in Boston on any given night in 2022, new estimates suggest.

A woman walks past tents of the homeless in Victoria, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 16, 2020. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Shelter, a leading homelessness charity, has used government statistics, Freedom of Information requests and data from the membership charity Homeless Link to work out how many people are without a home in England.

It estimates 32 people were homeless in Boston on any given night in 2022 – including eight children.

This was equivalent to one in every 2,203 people in the area, the charity said.

Around 26 homeless people in Boston were in temporary accommodation, while six were estimated to be sleeping rough.

These figures do not include the various forms of hidden or unofficial homelessness, such as sofa surfing or overcrowded homes.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said they were expecting a rise in homelessness in 2023.

“A cold doorway or a grotty hostel room is not a home, but this is reality for too many people today,” she said.

“Our frontline advisers are working tirelessly to help people who are desperate to escape homelessness – from the parents doing all they can to provide some shred of a normal family life while stuck in an emergency B&B, to the person terrified of another night sleeping rough.

“With private rents and living costs continuing to soar, thousands of people are not just facing a winter of worry, they are at risk of losing the roof over their head,” she added.

The estimates suggest around 2,400 people were sleeping rough across England, with a further 15,000 people in hostels or supported accommodation.

Nearly 250,000 people – mainly families – were living in temporary accommodation.

The overall figure is down slightly from the previous year – 274,000 were estimated to be homeless on any given night in 2021.

Despite a slight drop in the number of people in temporary accommodation compared to the year before, the use of temporary accommodation has risen by an “alarming” 74% over the last decade, Shelter said.

The charity said this was due to a “chronic shortage” of social homes.

Labour MP Paula Barker, shadow homelessness and rough sleeping minister, said the figures were “shameful”.

“The Conservatives promised to prevent homelessness and end rough sleeping by the end of next year, but they are completely and utterly failing, with devastating consequences for thousands of families and children,” she said.

“This tragic trend will only continue unless the Government gets an urgent grip on this crisis,” Ms Barker added.

Across the East Midlands, 5,933 people were estimated to be homeless on any given night in 2022 – one in every 822 residents in the region.

A Government spokeswoman said it had given £366 million to local authorities this year to help prevent evictions and provide temporary housing.

“Over half a million households have been prevented from becoming homeless since 2018 through the Homelessness Reduction Act," they added.