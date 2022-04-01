‘Egg-citing’ Easter activities for children at RSPB nature reserve

Families with young children looking for some ‘egg-citement’ over the Easter break should head on down to RSPB Frampton Marsh for a fun-filled Easter egg hunt.

By Gemma Gadd
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:00 am
Youngsters enjoy fun activities at a previous event at RSPB Frampton Marsh. Photo by Neil Smith.

The reserve is offering the activity during the school break, from today (Friday, April 1) to Wednesday, April 20, 10am-4pm each day.

After picking up an entry sheet from the visitor centre, participants can follow the surfaced trails and try to spot the brightly coloured eggs to win a chocolatey reward back at the visitor centre.

Chris Andrews, Visitor Experience Manager for the reserve, said; “This is an egg-citing time in nature, full of fresh sights, sounds and smells after the winter.

“An ideal time for you to visit the reserve and have a great time with your kids.”

The hunt is suitable for children aged five to 15 years-old and costs £3 per child. Reserve facilities fees apply to accompanying adults.

RSPB Frampton Marsh is signposted off the A16, five miles south-east of Boston. There are toilet and baby-changing facilities on site.

For details, call 01205 724678 or by email [email protected]

RSPB