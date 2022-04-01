‘Egg-citing’ Easter activities for children at RSPB nature reserve

The reserve is offering the activity during the school break, from today (Friday, April 1) to Wednesday, April 20, 10am-4pm each day.
After picking up an entry sheet from the visitor centre, participants can follow the surfaced trails and try to spot the brightly coloured eggs to win a chocolatey reward back at the visitor centre.
Chris Andrews, Visitor Experience Manager for the reserve, said; “This is an egg-citing time in nature, full of fresh sights, sounds and smells after the winter.
“An ideal time for you to visit the reserve and have a great time with your kids.”
The hunt is suitable for children aged five to 15 years-old and costs £3 per child. Reserve facilities fees apply to accompanying adults.
RSPB Frampton Marsh is signposted off the A16, five miles south-east of Boston. There are toilet and baby-changing facilities on site.
For details, call 01205 724678 or by email [email protected]