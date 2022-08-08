Food hygiene ratings given to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Mooring's Cafe at Cafe The Moorings, Main Road, Fosdyke; rated on August 1

• Rated 1: Taste of Lithuania at 5 Emery Lane, Boston; rated on July 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Stump and Candle at Stump And Candle, Market Place, Boston; rated on August 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: