Food hygiene ratings given to two Boston restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Lokoro, at 37 Market Place, Boston was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And West Street Diner, at 31 High Street, Boston was given a score of one on September 28.
It means that of Boston's 110 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.