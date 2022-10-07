Food hygiene ratings given to two Boston takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kebab A Way, at 70 Main Ridge East, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 30.
And Bulgarian Bakery, Fast and Tasty, at 12 West Street, Boston was given a score of one on September 1.
It means that of Boston's 51 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.