Food hygiene ratings given to two Boston takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ann's Fish and Chips, at Ann'S, 56a Fishtoft Road, Boston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.

And Curry King, at 4 Station Road, Kirton was given a score of three on December 5.

It means that of Boston's 52 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.