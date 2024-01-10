Food hygiene ratings given to two Boston takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ann's Fish and Chips, at Ann'S, 56a Fishtoft Road, Boston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And Curry King, at 4 Station Road, Kirton was given a score of three on December 5.
It means that of Boston's 52 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.