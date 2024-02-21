Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rainbow Landscaping Centre at Rainbow Garden Centre Grange Farm, London Road, Kirton; rated on February 7

• Rated 3: Kirton Cottage at 15 High Street, Kirton; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Red Cow at Red Cow Inn, Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Kirton Holme Golf Club at Holme Road, Kirton Holme; rated on February 7