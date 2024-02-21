Food hygiene ratings handed to four Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rainbow Landscaping Centre at Rainbow Garden Centre Grange Farm, London Road, Kirton; rated on February 7
• Rated 3: Kirton Cottage at 15 High Street, Kirton; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Red Cow at Red Cow Inn, Gaysfield Road, Fishtoft; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Kirton Holme Golf Club at Holme Road, Kirton Holme; rated on February 7