Food hygiene ratings handed to six Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nikita at 10 South End, Boston; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Sack Store at Redstone Road, Boston; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Delfino at 17 Dolphin Lane, Boston; rated on October 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Boston & County Club at Park Gate, Boston; rated on October 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bulgarian Bakery, Fast and Tasty at 12 West Street, Boston; rated on October 11