Food hygiene ratings handed to six Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nikita at 10 South End, Boston; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Sack Store at Redstone Road, Boston; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Delfino at 17 Dolphin Lane, Boston; rated on October 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Boston & County Club at Park Gate, Boston; rated on October 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bulgarian Bakery, Fast and Tasty at 12 West Street, Boston; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Pisces Fish and Chips at Pisces Fish And Chips, 35 Fenside Road, Boston; rated on October 18