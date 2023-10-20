Food hygiene ratings handed to six Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Nikita at 10 South End, Boston; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Sack Store at Redstone Road, Boston; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Delfino at 17 Dolphin Lane, Boston; rated on October 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Boston & County Club at Park Gate, Boston; rated on October 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Bulgarian Bakery, Fast and Tasty at 12 West Street, Boston; rated on October 11
• Rated 4: Pisces Fish and Chips at Pisces Fish And Chips, 35 Fenside Road, Boston; rated on October 18