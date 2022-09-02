Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:41 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Taste of Lithuania at 5 Emery Lane, Boston; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Black Bull at 23 London Road, Kirton; rated on August 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 0: Pisces at 35 Fenside Road, Boston; rated on July 28