Food hygiene ratings handed to three Boston establishments

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Taste of Lithuania at 5 Emery Lane, Boston; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Black Bull at 23 London Road, Kirton; rated on August 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: