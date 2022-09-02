Food hygiene ratings handed to three Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Taste of Lithuania at 5 Emery Lane, Boston; rated on September 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Black Bull at 23 London Road, Kirton; rated on August 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Pisces at 35 Fenside Road, Boston; rated on July 28