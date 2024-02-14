Food hygiene ratings handed to two Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Castle Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wainfleet Road, Freiston was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 9.
And Travellers Rest, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Travellers Rest Cafe, Main Road, Leverton was also given a score of one on January 9.