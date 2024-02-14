Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Castle Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wainfleet Road, Freiston was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 9.

And Travellers Rest, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Travellers Rest Cafe, Main Road, Leverton was also given a score of one on January 9.