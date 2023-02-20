Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: RSPB Frampton Marsh at R.S.P.B Roads Farmhouse, Frampton Roads, Frampton; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: St Botolphs Church Coffee Shop at Market Place, Boston; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Sports & Social Club at Wyberton Sports And Social Club, Causeway, Wyberton; rated on February 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Topkapi Grill at 17-19 High Street, Boston; rated on February 8