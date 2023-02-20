Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: RSPB Frampton Marsh at R.S.P.B Roads Farmhouse, Frampton Roads, Frampton; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: St Botolphs Church Coffee Shop at Market Place, Boston; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Sports & Social Club at Wyberton Sports And Social Club, Causeway, Wyberton; rated on February 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Topkapi Grill at 17-19 High Street, Boston; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Tute Baps at High Street, Swineshead; rated on February 7