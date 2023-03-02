Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Beonna at The Beonna At All Saints Church, Main Road, Benington; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Seventh Heaven at 50 Market Place, Boston; rated on February 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bricklayers Arms at Wainfleet Road, Old Leake; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Boston Lawn Tennis Club at 125 Sleaford Road, Boston; rated on February 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

