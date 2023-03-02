Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Beonna at The Beonna At All Saints Church, Main Road, Benington; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: Seventh Heaven at 50 Market Place, Boston; rated on February 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bricklayers Arms at Wainfleet Road, Old Leake; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Boston Lawn Tennis Club at 125 Sleaford Road, Boston; rated on February 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Burger 37 at 36 Shaw Road, Boston; rated on February 22