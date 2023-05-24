Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Asda Superstore, Sleaford Road, Boston; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: The Cabin at 193 Carlton Road, Boston; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Cafe Noglish at 20 Wide Bargate, Boston; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Peter Paine Sports Centre at Rosebery Avenue, Boston; rated on May 16
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Papa Johns Pizza at Scott Drive, Wyberton; rated on May 15