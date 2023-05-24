Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Asda Superstore, Sleaford Road, Boston; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Cabin at 193 Carlton Road, Boston; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Cafe Noglish at 20 Wide Bargate, Boston; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Peter Paine Sports Centre at Rosebery Avenue, Boston; rated on May 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Papa Johns Pizza at Scott Drive, Wyberton; rated on May 15