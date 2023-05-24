Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Asda Superstore, Sleaford Road, Boston; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Cabin at 193 Carlton Road, Boston; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Cafe Noglish at 20 Wide Bargate, Boston; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Peter Paine Sports Centre at Rosebery Avenue, Boston; rated on May 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

Advertisement

Advertisement