Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Unit 1 Alban Retail Park, Grantham Road, Boston; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Bees Bakery and Cafe at 11-14 Emery Lane, Boston; rated on July 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf Bar and Grill at Wheatsheaf Inn, Station Road, Hubberts Bridge; rated on June 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Jenny's Shepherd's Hut at Jenny'S Wood, West End Road, Wyberton; rated on June 22