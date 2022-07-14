Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Boston establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Unit 1 Alban Retail Park, Grantham Road, Boston; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Bees Bakery and Cafe at 11-14 Emery Lane, Boston; rated on July 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf Bar and Grill at Wheatsheaf Inn, Station Road, Hubberts Bridge; rated on June 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: