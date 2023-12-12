Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cafe Beira Alta at Beira-Alta Deli, 18 West Street, Boston; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Boston Town Football Club at Boston F C, Tattershall Road, Boston; rated on December 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Swojskie Jadlo at 90 High Street, Boston; rated on November 30