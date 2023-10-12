Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
ICafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Boston College, Skirbeck Road, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.
And New Ocean, a takeaway at 57 West Street, Boston was also given a score of five on October 4.