Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Boston restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Taan Thai Restaurant, at 14 South Street, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Westwood Lakes, at Westwood Lakes Holiday Site, Five House Lane, Wyberton was also given a score of five on January 31.
It means that of Boston's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.