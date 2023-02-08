Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Boston restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Taan Thai Restaurant, at 14 South Street, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.

And Westwood Lakes, at Westwood Lakes Holiday Site, Five House Lane, Wyberton was also given a score of five on January 31.

It means that of Boston's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.