Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Boston restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Taan Thai Restaurant, at 14 South Street, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Westwood Lakes, at Westwood Lakes Holiday Site, Five House Lane, Wyberton was also given a score of five on January 31.