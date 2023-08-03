Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Boston restaurants

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
Dobbies Garden Centre, at Wainfleet Road, Fishtoft was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 10.

And The Chain Bridge, at Swineshead Road, Wyberton was also given a score of five on July 4.

It means that of Boston's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 104 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.